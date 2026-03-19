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Fuel Surcharge Alert: CMA CGM Adjusts to Rising Costs Amid Middle East Conflict

French shipping group CMA CGM announces a new fuel surcharge on land routes in response to rising fuel costs affecting all transport modes, following surcharges for sea transport due to Middle East conflict and escalating fuel prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:35 IST
Fuel Surcharge Alert: CMA CGM Adjusts to Rising Costs Amid Middle East Conflict

French shipping giant CMA CGM is set to introduce a fuel surcharge for land routes next week, a move announced Thursday to combat rising fuel costs impacting all container transport modes. The company has already implemented surcharges for sea transport, attributing the increases to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

CMA CGM stated in a customer advisory that increased costs are shaking the entire supply chain, influencing both sea and inland operations. The emergency fuel surcharge for land transport will commence from March 23, although the specific geographic regions and charge amounts remain undisclosed.

Fuel prices soared on Thursday, triggered by Iran's attacks on energy facilities following an Israeli strike on the South Pars gas field. As the conflict escalates, shipping companies like CMA CGM face additional challenges, including significant disruptions to Gulf commercial traffic, prompting them to seek alternative land routes to avoid the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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