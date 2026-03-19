U.S. Extends Citgo Protection Amid Venezuelan Oil Industry Shifts
The U.S. Treasury has extended a license protecting Citgo Petroleum from creditors until May. This move follows new permissions for U.S. companies to engage with Citgo’s parent company, PDVSA. The U.S. has eased sanctions on Venezuela and plans for Citgo's acquisition by Elliott Investment Management are underway, requiring further government approval.
The U.S. Treasury Department has extended a license that shields Citgo Petroleum, a refiner owned by Venezuela, from creditors until May 5. This announcement, reflected on the department's website on Thursday, is concurrent with a broad license issued a day prior that allows U.S. businesses to engage with Citgo's ultimate parent, PDVSA, based in Caracas.
The move is a significant step towards encouraging investments and boosting oil output in Venezuela. It further solidifies U.S. protection over Houston-based Citgo, regarded as the crown jewel of Venezuela's international assets, and the eighth-largest refiner in the country.
Washington, which began easing sanctions on Venezuela after capturing President Nicolás Maduro in January, has taken control of the country's oil revenues via a fund. Despite the planned acquisition of Citgo by an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management, additional government approval is required to finalize court-ordered sale processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)