U.S. Extends Citgo Protection Amid Venezuelan Oil Industry Shifts

The U.S. Treasury Department has extended a license that shields Citgo Petroleum, a refiner owned by Venezuela, from creditors until May 5. This announcement, reflected on the department's website on Thursday, is concurrent with a broad license issued a day prior that allows U.S. businesses to engage with Citgo's ultimate parent, PDVSA, based in Caracas.

The move is a significant step towards encouraging investments and boosting oil output in Venezuela. It further solidifies U.S. protection over Houston-based Citgo, regarded as the crown jewel of Venezuela's international assets, and the eighth-largest refiner in the country.

Washington, which began easing sanctions on Venezuela after capturing President Nicolás Maduro in January, has taken control of the country's oil revenues via a fund. Despite the planned acquisition of Citgo by an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management, additional government approval is required to finalize court-ordered sale processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)