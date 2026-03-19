Trump Welcomes Japan's PM Takaichi for Strategic Talks on Energy and Security

In a significant diplomatic meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump met Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the White House. Trump praised Japan's efforts in dealing with the Iran conflict, contrasting them with NATO's lukewarm support, as he seeks more international assistance in ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Takaichi shared proposals aimed at stabilizing global energy markets and reiterated Japan's commitment to preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Despite domestic constraints, she indicated Japan's willingness to engage diplomatically with Tehran, leveraging Tokyo's diplomatic ties to potentially mediate an end to the conflict.

While emphasizing Japan's military capabilities, particularly in mine detection, Trump and Takaichi also discussed strengthening economic security and energy collaboration. The talks hinted at Japan's further participation in U.S.-backed defense initiatives and significant investments in American infrastructure, amid ongoing regional tensions with Iran and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)