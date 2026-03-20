Central Banks Brace for Inflation amid Middle East Tensions

Major central banks are on high alert as energy supply disruptions in the Middle East fuel inflation concerns. With tensions escalating, monetary policymakers across the U.S., Eurozone, Japan, and others, remain vigilant to prevent inflation from spiraling out of control while not stifling economic growth.

Despite holding interest rates steady, central banks have indicated they are prepared to act if necessary, as rising energy costs could ripple through economies, leading to increased wage demands and broader inflationary pressures. The European Central Bank raised its inflation forecast and anticipates policy discussions on potential rate hikes if conditions continue to worsen.

Experts are cautious as markets adjust to the potential risks of stagflation, a complex economic scenario of stagnant growth coupled with persistent price increases. With geopolitical tensions casting uncertainty over global energy supplies, central banks remain focused on maintaining stability in an increasingly volatile environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)