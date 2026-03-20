Shift in Student Loan Management: Treasury Takes Over Default Portfolio

In an unprecedented move, the US Education Department announced that a segment of its student loan management would be transferred to the Treasury Department. This initial transition covers loans worth approximately USD 180 billion, involving borrowers in default.

The shift, part of a broader strategy to eventually allocate full administration of student loans to Treasury, aligns with President Donald Trump's effort to dismantle the federal Education Department's responsibilities.

Although designed to streamline operations, the decision raises questions about Treasury's ability to manage such a vast student loan portfolio effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)