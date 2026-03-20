Global Stocks Tumble Amid Escalating Iran Conflict and Soaring Oil Prices

Global stock markets faced a significant downturn on Thursday, triggered by soaring oil prices due to the intensifying conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. This came as central banks, including the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, decided to keep interest rates unchanged, assessing the impact on inflation.

Brent crude prices briefly surged above $119 a barrel following attacks on major gas and oil facilities in Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. The heightened tension fanned inflationary fears, while U.S. crude settled at $96.14, revealing volatile trading dynamics amid geopolitical conflict.

Amid the crisis, Wall Street saw declines, with major indexes like the Dow Jones and S&P 500 dropping, reflecting investor caution. Global bond yields rose as central banks took a wait-and-see approach, emphasizing the delicate balance between economic stability and rising inflation prompted by geopolitical risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)