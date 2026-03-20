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Global Stocks Tumble Amid Escalating Iran Conflict and Soaring Oil Prices

Global stocks plummeted as oil prices spiked amid escalating tensions between the U.S., Israel, and Iran, while central banks worldwide held interest rates steady to assess inflationary pressures. The oil price surge affected markets, causing fluctuations and impacting investor sentiment as central banks maintained cautious stances amid the geopolitical conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 02:08 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 02:08 IST
Global Stocks Tumble Amid Escalating Iran Conflict and Soaring Oil Prices
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Global stock markets faced a significant downturn on Thursday, triggered by soaring oil prices due to the intensifying conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. This came as central banks, including the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, decided to keep interest rates unchanged, assessing the impact on inflation.

Brent crude prices briefly surged above $119 a barrel following attacks on major gas and oil facilities in Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. The heightened tension fanned inflationary fears, while U.S. crude settled at $96.14, revealing volatile trading dynamics amid geopolitical conflict.

Amid the crisis, Wall Street saw declines, with major indexes like the Dow Jones and S&P 500 dropping, reflecting investor caution. Global bond yields rose as central banks took a wait-and-see approach, emphasizing the delicate balance between economic stability and rising inflation prompted by geopolitical risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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