Pipeline Diplomacy: Netanyahu's Vision for Middle East Energy Routes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed a strategic shift in energy logistics, advocating for the construction of pipelines across the Arabian Peninsula to Israeli ports. This move seeks to bypass the Iranian-threatened Hormuz Strait, a critical oil passage.

His statement comes amidst heightened tensions after Israel attacked Iran's South Pars gas field, a significant escalation in the U.S.-Israeli campaign against Tehran. The resulting conflict has triggered retaliatory strikes affecting the Gulf energy sector, sending global prices soaring.

Despite President Donald Trump's request to refrain from further strikes, Netanyahu suggests a prolonged conflict could benefit Israel. Meanwhile, Netanyahu claims Iran's nuclear capacity is crippled, though this is disputed by international experts. The geopolitical landscape remains tense as potential ground actions are hinted at.

(With inputs from agencies.)