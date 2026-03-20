Gas Crisis Erupts Amid Middle East Conflict

Gas prices in Europe surged by as much as 35% following Iranian and Israeli strikes targeting crucial energy infrastructures in the Middle East, leading to potentially long-lasting damage.

The conflict has intensified fears within the energy sector, pointing towards a significant disruption in global energy supplies, particularly affecting liquefied natural gas exports from Qatar. The situation has escalated stagflation risks, impacting euro zone inflation and prompting financial markets to react.

International entities and leaders have called for a halt to these attacks to stabilize the market, while further threats postured by involved nations highlight the growing tensions and economic ramifications of the ongoing conflict.