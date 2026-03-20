German Bond Yields Soar Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Inflation Fears

German 10-year government bond yields have surged to their highest since the Eurozone crisis in 2011, largely due to geopolitical tensions impacting energy markets. The conflict between the U.S. and Iran has prompted concerns over rising inflation in Europe.

The European Central Bank decided to hold interest rates steady, acknowledging the inflating energy prices driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions. Investors are cautiously watching these developments unfold.

The yield on Germany's 10-year bonds, a critical benchmark for borrowing costs in Europe, reached a significant 3.025%, exhibiting an increase of 7 basis points. This rise signals investor concerns as bond prices fall.

(With inputs from agencies.)