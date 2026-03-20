Left Menu

Tanker Reroutes Fuel from Cuba to Trinidad Amid Power Blackouts

A tanker carrying Russian-origin fuel, originally bound for Cuba, redirected to Trinidad and Tobago amid Cuba's severe fuel scarcity and power blackouts. The rerouting follows the U.S. Treasury's revision of a waiver affecting Russian crude exports, excluding Cuba from permissible transactions, amid ongoing energy challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:13 IST
Tanker Reroutes Fuel from Cuba to Trinidad Amid Power Blackouts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tanker loaded with Russian-origin diesel originally headed for Cuba has changed course and is now bound for Trinidad and Tobago. According to LSEG ship-tracking data, the Hong Kong-flagged Sea Horse, which had procured its diesel through a ship-to-ship transfer in the Mediterranean, altered its destination on Friday.

The change comes as a significant setback for Cuba, where energy shortages have led to frequent power outages. The country, struggling with a critical diesel scarcity, was relying on incoming fuel shipments to stabilize its electricity generation capabilities.

The course adjustment follows a recent decision by the U.S. Treasury Department to revise a waiver, restricting sales of Russian-origin crude, which now specifically excludes Cuba. Meanwhile, reports suggest Russia is engaging in discussions with Cuba to explore potential aid options, as the fuel situation continues to worsen on the island.

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026