Tanker Reroutes Fuel from Cuba to Trinidad Amid Power Blackouts

A tanker loaded with Russian-origin diesel originally headed for Cuba has changed course and is now bound for Trinidad and Tobago. According to LSEG ship-tracking data, the Hong Kong-flagged Sea Horse, which had procured its diesel through a ship-to-ship transfer in the Mediterranean, altered its destination on Friday.

The change comes as a significant setback for Cuba, where energy shortages have led to frequent power outages. The country, struggling with a critical diesel scarcity, was relying on incoming fuel shipments to stabilize its electricity generation capabilities.

The course adjustment follows a recent decision by the U.S. Treasury Department to revise a waiver, restricting sales of Russian-origin crude, which now specifically excludes Cuba. Meanwhile, reports suggest Russia is engaging in discussions with Cuba to explore potential aid options, as the fuel situation continues to worsen on the island.