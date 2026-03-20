Spain's Bold €5 Billion Plan to Combat Energy Price Surge

Spain's government has introduced a €5 billion plan aimed at alleviating the economic fallout from the Middle East conflict, primarily focusing on soaring energy prices. Components of the initiative include slashing value-added tax on electricity to 10% and offering significant fuel price reductions.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has expressed deep frustration over the resources diverted from scholarships, healthcare, and long-term care to address this "illegal war" situation. The measures await parliamentary approval, amidst coalition tensions – notably with the hard-left coalition partner, Sumar, which demands housing price measures.

Economic experts and industry groups offer varied perspectives on the plan's potential impact, with some anticipating limited benefits, particularly for larger companies. Comparable measures are being considered in Italy and Germany as Europe braces for further economic challenges driven by the conflict-induced energy crisis.