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Market Turmoil: Global Shares Dive Amid Iran Conflict and Rising Oil Prices

Global shares are on a downward trend for the third consecutive week, influenced by the Iran war impacting oil prices and escalating inflation concerns. The conflict has prompted increased U.S. military presence in the Middle East and potential strategic moves in the region, while major indices and bond yields fluctuate amid economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:06 IST
Market Turmoil: Global Shares Dive Amid Iran Conflict and Rising Oil Prices
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Global shares experienced a decline for the third consecutive session on Friday, with stocks poised for a weekly downturn. The volatility is attributed to the ongoing conflict in Iran, which has elevated oil prices and triggered inflation concerns globally. Simultaneously, bond yields have risen as the market anticipates further actions by major central banks.

The geopolitical tensions escalated as Iran attacked an oil refinery in Kuwait, and in response, the U.S. is deploying additional troops to the Middle East. These developments have rattled markets, with the S&P 500 energy index leading gains across sectors, despite an initial drop in U.S. stocks.

Meanwhile, energy markets are particularly affected, with crude oil prices surging and natural gas costs spiking in Europe. Policymakers are closely monitoring the situation, as the potential for rate hikes looms to counteract the economic impact of the ongoing conflict and energy supply disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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