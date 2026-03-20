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U.S. Forces Target Drug Smuggling Boat in Eastern Pacific

U.S. forces conducted a strike on a boat suspected of drug smuggling in the eastern Pacific. The operation took place on Thursday, and three individuals were reported to have survived the incident, according to a statement from the U.S. military posted on X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:14 IST
U.S. Forces Target Drug Smuggling Boat in Eastern Pacific
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In a decisive move to curb illegal drug trafficking, U.S. forces executed a strike on a vessel suspected of smuggling drugs in the eastern Pacific on Thursday.

The operation illustrates a significant effort by the U.S. military to combat narcotics distribution networks operating in the region.

According to a statement on X by U.S. military officials, three individuals onboard the targeted vessel survived the strike, highlighting the complexities and human elements involved in anti-drug operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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