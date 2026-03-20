U.S. Forces Target Drug Smuggling Boat in Eastern Pacific

In a decisive move to curb illegal drug trafficking, U.S. forces executed a strike on a vessel suspected of smuggling drugs in the eastern Pacific on Thursday.

The operation illustrates a significant effort by the U.S. military to combat narcotics distribution networks operating in the region.

According to a statement on X by U.S. military officials, three individuals onboard the targeted vessel survived the strike, highlighting the complexities and human elements involved in anti-drug operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)