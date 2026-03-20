Tanker Reverses Route: Fuel Bound for Cuba Diverted to Trinidad
A fuel tanker bound for Cuba has changed course to Trinidad and Tobago in the wake of U.S. sanctions limiting Cuba's oil access. The move occurs amid severe energy scarcity in Cuba, exacerbated by a recent power grid blackout and limited Russian crude aid discussions.
A tanker initially heading to Cuba with crucial fuel has rerouted its journey to Trinidad and Tobago, maritime data reveals. This redirection delivers yet another blow to Cuba, facing severe energy shortages that have led to prolonged power blackouts.
Recent adjustments by the U.S. Treasury Department excluded Cuba from sanctions relief on Russian oil, further tightening the island nation's supply chain. Despite Cuba's temporary reconnection to the power grid, the cut-off of incoming fuel poses a significant risk of recurring blackouts, officials warn.
The Hong Kong-flagged tanker had been holding position in the Atlantic but is now on course for Trinidad, highlighting the challenges Cuba faces in securing fuel imports under current geopolitical tensions.
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