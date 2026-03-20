Juventus FC Acquires J|Hotel in Turin for EUR 23 Million
Juventus FC SpA has announced its acquisition of the J|Hotel property in Turin for a purchase consideration of EUR 23 million. The move signifies the club's expansion strategy in blending sports and hospitality within their home city.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 23:46 IST
In a strategic move deepening its roots in Turin, Juventus FC SpA has purchased the J|Hotel property for EUR 23 million.
This acquisition reflects the club's ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint by integrating sports and hospitality ventures.
The deal is expected to enhance the club's brand presence in the city.
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