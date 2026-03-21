Global Bond Yields Surge Amid Iran War: Inflation Fears Mount

Investors saw a significant spike in government bond yields across the U.S. and Europe on Friday as concern over inflation, driven by the Iran war's impact on global energy markets, intensified. The surge in oil prices has raised expectations that central banks may need to adjust monetary policies sooner than anticipated.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve faces mounting pressure to reconsider its stance on interest rates, with growing speculation of possible hikes later this year. Stocks in the U.S. tumbled, leading to declines in major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, while similar rises in British and German bond yields suggest broad economic vulnerability to rising energy costs.

Central banks, including the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, have sounded cautious notes on inflation risks, and with ongoing military developments, markets are adjusting quickly. This recalibration highlights the urgency and complexity facing policymakers as they navigate these turbulent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)