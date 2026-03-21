India's Energy Strategy: Navigating the Middle East Crisis
India, facing potential gas supply disruptions due to Middle East tensions, is confident in meeting its soaring power demand with a mix of coal and renewables. Despite a gas diminishment at 2% of power generation, efforts include reviving coal plants and enhancing solar and battery storage capabilities.
India remains undeterred by the Middle East crisis in its pursuit to meet rising power demands this summer. According to a senior government official, strategic coal and renewable capacities are set to counter any setbacks in gas supplies.
Gas contributes only 2% to India's total power generation. However, during peak periods and heatwaves, the country utilizes approximately 8 gigawatts of gas power. Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal expressed optimism that the crisis would not hinder India's capacity to satisfy energy requirements.
The conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran is affecting gas supplies, impacting India as a major LPG importer. Despite challenges, India anticipates the restart of a 4 GW coal power plant in Gujarat and is poised to harness extensive solar and wind efforts along with battery storage advancements to sustain energy supply.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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