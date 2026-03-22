Cuba Signals Openness for U.S. Dialogue
Cuba's Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, expressed willingness for a responsible dialogue with the U.S., emphasizing the need to respect Cuba's internal affairs. This statement was made during the CELAC summit, an assembly of 33 Latin American and Caribbean nations, excluding the U.S. and Canada.
- Country:
- Venezuela
Cuba is signaling openness to renewed engagement with the United States, as indicated by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez's recent remarks. Rodriguez stated that Cuba welcomes a serious dialogue, provided there is no interference in the nation's domestic matters.
The Foreign Minister's statements came during the CELAC summit, which convenes the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States. This regional bloc is comprised of 33 nations from Latin America and the Caribbean, notably excluding both the U.S. and Canada.
This move hints at a potential thawing of relations between the long-estranged neighbors, contingent upon mutual respect for sovereignty and non-intervention in internal affairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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