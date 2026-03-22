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Forging a Greener Path: Australia-India Renewable Energy Partnership

The next phase of the Australia-India Renewable Energy Partnership focuses on leveraging complementary skills to enhance commercialisation, training, and resource exchange. This partnership aims to strengthen the clean energy sector by training professionals and optimizing supply chains, particularly for solar technology and critical minerals in electric vehicle production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 10:59 IST
Forging a Greener Path: Australia-India Renewable Energy Partnership
  • Country:
  • India

Australia and India are embarking on the next phase of their Renewable Energy Partnership, focusing on enhancing commercialisation options and leveraging complementary skills under climate initiatives.

A notable project, the Australia-India Rooftop Solar Training Academy, will train over 2,000 individuals in Gujarat, emphasizing women's participation. The academy aims to equip them with skills for both installing solar rooftops and ensuring stable power returns to the grid.

The partnership also targets optimizing the supply chain for critical minerals like copper, essential for electric vehicle production, with Australia keen on reducing trade barriers to facilitate smoother integration of environmental cooperation into the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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