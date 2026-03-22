Modi's Strategic Meeting Amidst West Asia Energy Turmoil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a crucial meeting this Sunday evening with senior ministers to address the challenges facing the petroleum, power, and fertiliser sectors amid the evolving West Asia situation, according to sources.

The central focus of the meeting is to ensure the nation experiences no disruption in supply, maintains stable logistics, and enjoys efficient distribution, as part of the government's proactive measures.

Modi has engaged with multiple global leaders since the conflict in West Asia, which began with military actions involving the US, Israel, and Iran, affecting the vital Strait of Hormuz and resulting in significant disruptions in international energy supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)