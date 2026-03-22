Trump, Iran, and the Ticking Time Bomb of Global Energy Markets

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have escalated as President Donald Trump threatened to obliterate Iran's power plants unless the Strait of Hormuz is reopened within 48 hours. This aggressive stance has created a ripple of uncertainty across global markets.

Market analyst Tony Sycamore warns of a potential 'Black Monday' if the situation is not defused, as oil prices have already surged to their highest in nearly four years. Iran's potential retaliation targets key energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, further destabilizing the region.

The escalating conflict has already resulted in over 2,000 deaths and has severely affected global energy prices. Trump's strategy aims to pressure Iran economically and politically, but the possibility of retaliatory strikes by Tehran could plunge the region into a deeper crisis, impacting global stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)