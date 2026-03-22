Philippines Embraces Euro-II Fuels Amid Middle East Crisis

MANILA, March 22 - In a strategic move to maintain its fuel supplies amid the ongoing Middle East crisis, the Philippines has authorized the temporary use of the cheaper Euro-II fuels. Aimed at older vehicles, traditional jeepneys, power plants, and shipping sectors, this decision provides short-term economic relief.

The Department of Energy confirmed that Euro-II products would be segregated from the existing Euro-IV fuels, thereby addressing both supply needs and environmental concerns. This action follows a surge in local diesel prices due to rising global oil rates linked to geopolitical tensions.

Facing steep oil prices, the government is negotiating with nations such as India, China, and Japan for potential fuel deals. Additionally, measures like fuel subsidies and reduced workweeks have been implemented to ease domestic pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)