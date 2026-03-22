Escalation in the Gulf: Rising Tensions Between the U.S. and Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran are raising stakes in their prolonged conflict, with threats to attack each other's key energy infrastructures looming large. The verbal salvo follows overnight attacks in Israel, prompting Trump to demand Iran fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz under threat of military action.

Iran pledged retaliation targeting U.S. energy and IT sectors should these attacks proceed, escalating fears over an international energy crisis. The conflict has stirred financial market unrest, with oil prices soaring and European gas rates increasing significantly, reminiscent of past oil crises.

As military maneuvers continue in the Gulf, regional and global powers are on high alert. Iran's missile tests further complicate the scenario, extending the potential for conflict outside Middle Eastern boundaries, while parallel tensions between Israel and Hezbollah contribute to the volatile atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)