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Fuel Frenzy in Slovenia Amid Iran Conflict

Slovenia has implemented temporary fuel purchase limits to address shortages caused by cross-border fueling and stockpiling linked to the Iran conflict. Prime Minister Robert Golob has assured citizens of sufficient supply, though logistical challenges remain. Authorities are using army resources to distribute fuel efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 18:01 IST
Fuel Frenzy in Slovenia Amid Iran Conflict
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In response to escalating fuel shortages attributed to the Iran conflict, Slovenia imposed temporary restrictions on fuel purchases, impacting both private citizens and businesses. Prime Minister Robert Golob confirmed measures, limiting private vehicles to 50 liters, to manage cross-border fueling and stockpiling challenges.

Slovenia's government has enlisted military support to aid in transporting fuel supplies to stations across the country. Despite assurance of ample national reserves, logistical issues have led to noticeable disruptions, with many Petrol stations closed and others enforcing purchase limits.

To counteract shortages, daily supply situation updates have been mandated. Amidst long queues and public concern, foreign drivers face specific measures to mitigate the strain on Slovenia's fuel infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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