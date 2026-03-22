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Strategic Moves: India Navigates Energy Crisis Amid West Asia Conflict

Indian PM Narendra Modi met with senior ministers to address the energy crisis resulting from the ongoing West Asia conflict. Efforts focus on maintaining continuous supply of petroleum products amid global disruptions. The situation demands patient responses and dialogue with global leaders to manage supply chain disruptions effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 18:17 IST
Strategic Moves: India Navigates Energy Crisis Amid West Asia Conflict
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In response to the escalating conflict in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with senior officials on Sunday to discuss the implications for India's energy supply chain. The high-level meeting was convened to ensure an uninterrupted flow of petroleum and essential goods nationwide, a government source confirmed.

The discussions involved key Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and S Jaishankar, highlighting the broad impact this geopolitical turmoil is exerting on multiple sectors such as power, gas, and fertilizers. The government emphasized its commitment to protecting consumer interests through stable logistics and efficient distribution amid international supply challenges.

With the Strait of Hormuz undergoing restricted access due to hostilities, causing disruptions in energy transportation globally, India's strategic approach has included dialogue with numerous global leaders. Modi's outreach to nations like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Israel demonstrates efforts to foster international cooperation and mitigate the crisis's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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