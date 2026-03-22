Left Menu

Fuel Frenzy: Slovenia Restricts Pump Purchases Amid Supply Concerns

Slovenia imposed temporary limits on fuel purchases due to cross-border fuelling and stockpiling linked to the Iran conflict, raising concerns about supply security. Prime Minister Golob assured adequate supplies but highlighted distribution challenges. The government launched an inquiry into Petrol's distribution disruptions and sought military aid to move supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 21:26 IST
Fuel Frenzy: Slovenia Restricts Pump Purchases Amid Supply Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid growing concerns over fuel shortages, Slovenia has begun imposing temporary limits on how much fuel drivers can purchase, a move linked partly to cross-border fuelling and stockpiling due to tensions in Iran. The limit is set at 50 litres per day for private vehicles and 200 litres for commercial and priority users such as agricultural workers.

Prime Minister Robert Golob reassured citizens that the country has sufficient fuel reserves despite the distribution hiccups. The Slovenian military will assist in transporting fuel to service stations, and retailers have been advised to take measures for foreign drivers. An ongoing election underscores the volatile political climate as Golob faces off against Janez Jansa.

Meanwhile, the Slovenian government has brought Petrol, the country's largest oil distribution company, under scrutiny over its role in the supply chain disruptions. An official inquiry has been launched, prompting a call for an audit by Petrol's shareholders and investigations into potential legal violations in the company's operations. Despite these actions, fuel shortages persist at numerous stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026