Fuel Frenzy: Slovenia Restricts Pump Purchases Amid Supply Concerns

Amid growing concerns over fuel shortages, Slovenia has begun imposing temporary limits on how much fuel drivers can purchase, a move linked partly to cross-border fuelling and stockpiling due to tensions in Iran. The limit is set at 50 litres per day for private vehicles and 200 litres for commercial and priority users such as agricultural workers.

Prime Minister Robert Golob reassured citizens that the country has sufficient fuel reserves despite the distribution hiccups. The Slovenian military will assist in transporting fuel to service stations, and retailers have been advised to take measures for foreign drivers. An ongoing election underscores the volatile political climate as Golob faces off against Janez Jansa.

Meanwhile, the Slovenian government has brought Petrol, the country's largest oil distribution company, under scrutiny over its role in the supply chain disruptions. An official inquiry has been launched, prompting a call for an audit by Petrol's shareholders and investigations into potential legal violations in the company's operations. Despite these actions, fuel shortages persist at numerous stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)