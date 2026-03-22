Slovenia Limits Fuel Amid Cross-Border Frenzy

Amid fuel shortages caused by cross-border fuelling linked to the Iran war, Slovenia has temporarily limited fuel purchases, raising supply security concerns during national elections.

Prime Minister Robert Golob announced on Saturday restrictions of 50 litres per day for private vehicles and 200 for companies, assuring the public of sufficient supplies.

The government has accused Petrol of mismanagement and called for an inquiry. It has also enlisted the army to aid supply distribution, while emphasizing that no shortages will occur despite temporary limitations at stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)