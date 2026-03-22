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Slovenia Limits Fuel Amid Cross-Border Frenzy

Slovenia has temporarily restricted fuel purchases due to shortages triggered by cross-border fuelling and stockpiling amid the Iran war. Prime Minister Robert Golob reassured citizens about sufficient supplies. The government has accused Petrol of distribution failures, ordered an inquiry, and called in the army to aid distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 23:07 IST
Slovenia Limits Fuel Amid Cross-Border Frenzy
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Amid fuel shortages caused by cross-border fuelling linked to the Iran war, Slovenia has temporarily limited fuel purchases, raising supply security concerns during national elections.

Prime Minister Robert Golob announced on Saturday restrictions of 50 litres per day for private vehicles and 200 for companies, assuring the public of sufficient supplies.

The government has accused Petrol of mismanagement and called for an inquiry. It has also enlisted the army to aid supply distribution, while emphasizing that no shortages will occur despite temporary limitations at stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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