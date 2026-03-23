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Saudi Aramco CEO Nasser Cancels CERAWeek Appearance Amid Iran Crisis

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser has withdrawn from the CERAWeek energy conference due to the ongoing Iran conflict. This crisis has severely impacted global energy markets and specifically targeted Gulf energy infrastructure, bringing significant challenges for Nasser and the broader industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 02:32 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 02:32 IST
Saudi Aramco CEO Nasser Cancels CERAWeek Appearance Amid Iran Crisis

Saudi Aramco's Chief Executive Amin Nasser has opted out of his scheduled participation at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, preferring to stay in Saudi Arabia amidst escalating tensions with Iran. A reliable industry source relayed this to Reuters.

Nasser, who has served as CEO of the leading oil exporter globally for over ten years, traditionally plays a key role as a headline speaker at the prestigious conference. This event attracts high-ranking officials and industry stalwarts from across the globe to deliberate on the global energy scenario and outlook.

The decision underscores the magnitude of challenges presented by the evolving Iran situation, which has already claimed over two thousand lives and caused significant disturbances in the global market. Notably, the conflict has forced the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, inhibiting vital Gulf energy infrastructure operations, including those of Aramco's, thereby compelling alternative logistical strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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