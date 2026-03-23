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IEA Prepares for Strategic Oil Release Amid Iran Conflict

The International Energy Agency is in talks with Asian and European governments to potentially release more oil from stockpiles due to tensions in Iran. Executive Director Fatih Birol emphasized the severity of the crisis, likening it to past oil shocks and conflicts affecting global energy supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 07:46 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 07:46 IST
IEA Prepares for Strategic Oil Release Amid Iran Conflict
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The International Energy Agency (IEA) is actively consulting with Asian and European governments about a possible release of stockpiled oil in response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly involving Iran. This was announced by IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol during a speech at the National Press Club in Canberra.

Birol stated that if the situation necessitates it, the IEA is prepared to release more oil to stabilize markets. Member nations of the IEA had previously agreed in March to release a historic 400 million barrels from strategic reserves to counteract surging global crude prices.

Highlighting the severity of the Iranian crisis—an event he described as surpassing both the 1970s oil shocks and the recent impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on gas—Birol underscored the importance of reopening the Hormuz Strait to resolve current energy supply challenges.

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