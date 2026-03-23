IEA's Strategic Moves Amid Middle East Oil Crisis
The International Energy Agency plans to release oil stockpiles if necessary due to the Iran war, assessing market conditions closely. The crisis in the Middle East surpasses historic oil shocks, severely impacting global supply. IEA Director Birol stresses opening the Hormuz Strait as a primary solution.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) is consulting with governments in Asia and Europe about the potential release of stockpiled oil in response to the looming oil crisis prompted by the ongoing conflict in Iran, according to Executive Director Fatih Birol.
Birol, addressing the National Press Club in Canberra at the start of his world tour, emphasized that releasing the oil reserves, which was agreed upon by IEA member nations on March 11, 2023, could help ease global economic strain, even though it's not a long-term solution.
As the conflict in Iran disrupts oil supplies, the IEA advocates measures to conserve energy, such as reduced speed limits and work-from-home policies, warning that the crisis is more severe than the oil shocks of the past, pressing for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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