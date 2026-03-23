Navigating the Global Energy Crisis: Middle East Tensions Escalate
The global economy faces severe threats due to escalating tensions in Iran, warned the head of the International Energy Agency. With energy assets damaged across the Middle East, the crisis poses more significant challenges than past oil shocks. The situation may lead to further releases of stockpiled oil.
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The International Energy Agency Chief, Fatih Birol, has raised alarms about the severe impact of the ongoing war in Iran on the global economy. In a statement on Monday, he dubbed it a 'major, major threat' with no nation immune to its ramifications.
Birol compared the crisis to the oil shocks of the 1970s and the Russia-Ukraine conflict's gas market impact, citing severe damage to 40 energy assets in nine countries. His remarks coincided with renewed Israeli attacks on Tehran and escalating tensions in the region.
As power plants and energy infrastructures sustain heavy damage, Birol mentioned consultations with European and Asian governments regarding potential releases from oil reserves. Meanwhile, President Trump issued an ultimatum to Iran concerning the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, escalating diplomatic tensions further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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