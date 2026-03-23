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Drone Attack Sparks Major Fire at Russia's Largest Western Oil Hub

A drone attack set a fuel reservoir on fire in Primorsk, Russia’s key western oil export hub on the Baltic Sea. This attack is part of Ukraine's ongoing campaign against Russia’s energy infrastructure, aiming to disrupt its war economy. The Leningrad region has faced multiple drone attacks recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:04 IST
Drone Attack Sparks Major Fire at Russia's Largest Western Oil Hub
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A fuel reservoir at Primorsk, Russia's largest western oil exporting hub, caught fire following a drone attack. Alexander Drozdenko, the governor of the Leningrad region, reported the incident on the Telegram messaging app.

Primorsk, exporting over a million barrels of crude oil per day, is crucial for Russia's Urals crude and high-quality diesel exports, with last year's diesel exports reaching 16.8 million metric tons. The attack highlights Ukraine's intensified efforts to target Russian energy infrastructure as part of its strategic push against Moscow's war resources.

Authorities reported 35 drones downed over the Leningrad region amid ongoing assaults, while Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed 249 drones destroyed across the nation overnight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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