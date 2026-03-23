Markets Surge as Trump Halts Planned Military Strikes on Iran

Global financial markets made a swift turnaround Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a halt to military strikes against Iran. This decision eased fears of a deeper oil price shock, causing a significant dip in Brent crude oil futures, a fall in the dollar against major currencies, and a rally in stock markets.

Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index, remarked, "It's exactly what the market needed to hear to sort of reprice worst-case expectations. There's potential for the Strait of Hormuz to reopen, and that's being priced in almost immediately." However, Iranian media contradicted Trump's statements, reporting continued instability.

Despite conflicting reports, optimism largely dominated market reactions. Brent crude prices settled down 7% to around $103 a barrel after initially plunging as much as 15%. Stock markets rallied, with U.S. stock futures up 1.4% and European stocks increasing by 0.7%. Investors have also adjusted their expectations for rate hikes by central banks in the U.S., UK, and Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)