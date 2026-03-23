Wall Street Surges as Risk Appetite Returns
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday following President Trump's decision to delay strikes on Iranian facilities. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all saw significant gains, signaling a renewed risk appetite among investors inspired by the avoidance of imminent conflict.
Wall Street's key indexes experienced a positive opening on Monday as market participants embraced risk once more. This shift came in response to President Donald Trump's announcement delaying military action against Iran's power facilities and energy infrastructure.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw an increase of 226.3 points, equal to a 0.50% rise, reaching 45,803.82 at the open. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 68.5 points, or 1.05%, opening at 6,574.96. The Nasdaq Composite also jumped, climbing 348.2 points or 1.61% to reach 21,995.78 at the start of trading.
These gains reflect a collective sigh of relief in the markets, as investors welcomed the avoided escalation with Iran, boosting confidence across the board.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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