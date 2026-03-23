Wall Street Rallies as U.S. Postpones Strikes Against Iran
Wall Street's indexes rose after President Trump postponed military strikes on Iran, citing productive conversations. Despite disputes from Iran, global markets rebounded, with European stocks and precious metals rising while oil prices fell. The situation led to trimmed bets on U.S. Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.
Wall Street experienced a significant uplift on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump announced a delay in military action against Iranian energy infrastructure following what he described as 'productive conversations' with Tehran. This development brought relief to global markets, which saw a swift recovery.
While Iran's Fars News Agency countered Trump's claims, stressing no direct dialogue with the United States, markets reacted positively. Europe's STOXX 600 index and precious metals saw gains, and oil prices tumbled, signaling an increase in risk appetite amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.
Investors reduced their expectations for U.S. Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes after Trump's remarks. Market indices showcased broad gains, with significant performances from airlines, cruise operators, and consumer discretionary stocks, even as the energy sector lagged. Banks also showed recovery amidst the geopolitical haze.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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