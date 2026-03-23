Market Surge: Trump's Pause on Iran Strikes Boosts Global Stocks
Global stocks rebounded following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to delay military strikes on Iran, reducing fears of an oil shock. This led to a significant market recovery. However, Iranian media disputes Trump's claim of productive talks, maintaining uncertainty in energy markets.
Global markets experienced a notable rebound on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to defer military action against Iranian energy sites. This move alleviated international concerns about further escalating the ongoing oil crisis that has dominated market sentiment for the past month.
Trump's declaration, made on his Truth Social platform, suggests recent 'very good and productive' dialogues with Iran, sparking optimism about a potential resolution to the Middle Eastern conflict. The result was an over 8% drop in oil prices, a reduction in dollar strength, and eased government borrowing costs.
However, skepticism remains as Iran's Tasnim news agency refuted claims of current negotiations. Despite this, global stock indices saw positive movement, underpinned by reduced expectations for rate hikes from major central banks, including the Bank of England and European Central Bank.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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