Global Stocks Surge Amid De-escalation Hopes in Middle East
Global stocks rebounded following President Trump's decision to delay military action against Iran, which eased concerns over potential oil supply disruptions. Despite conflicting reports from Iran, the markets reacted positively, with significant gains in major stock indices and oil prices dropping over 8%.
In a significant market shift, global stocks rebounded on Monday from a four-month low. The recovery followed remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced a delay in planned military strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure, reducing fears of a further oil supply disruption.
Despite Iran contradicting Trump's statements about ongoing negotiations, oil prices fell sharply, more than 8%, while major stock indices, including the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, saw substantial gains. This market response highlights the volatility and influence of geopolitical tensions on global markets.
Investors, reassured by potential de-escalation, trimmed expectations for rate hikes by central banks. The dollar softened against other major currencies, indicating a cautious optimism in currency markets. Yet, experts warn that sustained positive market trends rely on genuine progress in overcoming geopolitical challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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