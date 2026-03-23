Global Stocks Surge Amid De-escalation Hopes in Middle East

In a significant market shift, global stocks rebounded on Monday from a four-month low. The recovery followed remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced a delay in planned military strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure, reducing fears of a further oil supply disruption.

Despite Iran contradicting Trump's statements about ongoing negotiations, oil prices fell sharply, more than 8%, while major stock indices, including the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, saw substantial gains. This market response highlights the volatility and influence of geopolitical tensions on global markets.

Investors, reassured by potential de-escalation, trimmed expectations for rate hikes by central banks. The dollar softened against other major currencies, indicating a cautious optimism in currency markets. Yet, experts warn that sustained positive market trends rely on genuine progress in overcoming geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)