Global Markets Soar as U.S.-Iran Tensions Ease

U.S. stock indexes experienced notable gains on Monday following President Trump's announcement of postponing military strikes against Iranian power plants. This decision came after what he described as 'productive conversations' with Tehran, although Iran's foreign ministry disputed these claims, maintaining that no discussions had taken place.

The possibility of U.S.-Iran talks was suggested by an Israeli source to Reuters, sparking a sharp recovery across global markets. Europe's STOXX 600, along with precious metals, saw an uptick, while oil prices fell, reflecting a renewed risk appetite after threats of attacks on Israeli and Iranian power networks.

Market sentiment improved as investors adjusted their positions, with major indexes like the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq posting the biggest single-day jumps since February. Despite speculation over a rate cut, the Federal Reserve's stance remains cautious amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts, impacting inflation expectations and monetary policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)