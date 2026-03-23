Global Energy Strategies Amid U.S.-Israeli Conflict with Iran

Amid escalating energy costs triggered by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, countries globally are deploying diverse strategies to protect their consumers. In India, the government is evaluating its fuel exports to ensure availability domestically and has instructed refiners to prioritize LPG production for household use.

South Korea is ramping up its coal and nuclear power usage, while China implements a ban on refined fuel exports to pre-empt domestic shortages. Simultaneously, Australia is releasing reserves to bolster rural supply chains, and Japan has engaged Australia to increase liquefied natural gas output.

The European Union, along with countries like Bangladesh and Serbia, are implementing tax cuts, subsidies, and financing measures. Meanwhile, regions such as Africa and Latin America, including Brazil and Egypt, are introducing price caps and subsidies to safeguard their markets and stabilize energy provision amidst the crisis.