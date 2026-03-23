Left Menu

Global Energy Strategies Amid U.S.-Israeli Conflict with Iran

Governments worldwide are adopting various strategies to mitigate surging energy prices due to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. Measures include reviewing fuel exports, increasing production capacity, cutting taxes, offering subsidies, and securing alternative fuel sources to stabilize markets and support consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:02 IST
Global Energy Strategies Amid U.S.-Israeli Conflict with Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating energy costs triggered by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, countries globally are deploying diverse strategies to protect their consumers. In India, the government is evaluating its fuel exports to ensure availability domestically and has instructed refiners to prioritize LPG production for household use.

South Korea is ramping up its coal and nuclear power usage, while China implements a ban on refined fuel exports to pre-empt domestic shortages. Simultaneously, Australia is releasing reserves to bolster rural supply chains, and Japan has engaged Australia to increase liquefied natural gas output.

The European Union, along with countries like Bangladesh and Serbia, are implementing tax cuts, subsidies, and financing measures. Meanwhile, regions such as Africa and Latin America, including Brazil and Egypt, are introducing price caps and subsidies to safeguard their markets and stabilize energy provision amidst the crisis.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026