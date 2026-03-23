Left Menu

Naidu's Natural Gas Initiative in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to implement a plan for supplying piped natural gas to households, addressing LPG supply issues. Emphasizing alternative fuels, Naidu aims for state-wide PNG coverage, promotes electric cooking, and calls for a 'Natural Gas Policy'. Technological advancements using AI were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:25 IST
Naidu's Natural Gas Initiative in Andhra Pradesh
Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has issued directives to ensure the supply of piped natural gas to every household amid prevailing LPG supply challenges. In a recent review, Naidu emphasized the necessity of alternative fuels as a viable solution to the crisis.

The Chief Minister instructed authorities to expand PNG supply and encourage the use of electrical appliances for cooking. Although the state has 2.34 lakh PNG connections, only a fraction is utilized, prompting Naidu to aim for complete coverage and revive important pipeline projects.

Furthermore, Naidu advocated the formulation of a 'Natural Gas Policy for Promotion in Commercial Sector'. Highlighting technology's impact, he noted significant improvements in services at Tirumala, driven by AI integration, which he hopes will be extended across other departments.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026