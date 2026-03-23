Naidu's Natural Gas Initiative in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has issued directives to ensure the supply of piped natural gas to every household amid prevailing LPG supply challenges. In a recent review, Naidu emphasized the necessity of alternative fuels as a viable solution to the crisis.

The Chief Minister instructed authorities to expand PNG supply and encourage the use of electrical appliances for cooking. Although the state has 2.34 lakh PNG connections, only a fraction is utilized, prompting Naidu to aim for complete coverage and revive important pipeline projects.

Furthermore, Naidu advocated the formulation of a 'Natural Gas Policy for Promotion in Commercial Sector'. Highlighting technology's impact, he noted significant improvements in services at Tirumala, driven by AI integration, which he hopes will be extended across other departments.