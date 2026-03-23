Market Relief: Global Stocks Bounce Back as Trump Postpones Military Actions

In a surprising turn of events, global stocks rebounded from a four-month low following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement to delay military strikes on Iranian power plants. This decision brought relief to markets, quelling fears of an exacerbating oil crisis.

The pause in military actions saw oil prices plummet by more than 8%, while stock indexes such as the Dow Jones and S&P 500 rose significantly. The dollar weakened against major currencies amid the news, reflecting the market's mixed signals.

While Trump suggested ongoing talks with Iran, Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf insisted no discussions were taking place. Investors adjusted their expectations of interest rate hikes, with the broader market taking a cautious but optimistic stance.