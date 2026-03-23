Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz: War Disrupts Global Shipping

Amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, two tankers destined for India successfully navigated the strategic waterway on Monday. The passage comes as U.S. President Donald Trump warned of possible attacks on Iran's power infrastructures unless Tehran eases its threats, which have brought nearly all Gulf exports to a grinding halt.

The tankers Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, loaded with liquefied petroleum gas, embarked from Kuwait and the UAE, sailing without incident. Hundreds of ships, however, remain stranded in a volatile Gulf region, curtailing essential imports and energy exports primarily to Asia and Europe.

While global oil supply faces a 20% decline, the industry grapples with uncertainty, heightened by Trump's aggressive stance and Iran's threats of retaliation. Diplomatic efforts to create a safe passage for vessels in the Gulf are ongoing, but with no set timeline, the shipping industry remains on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)