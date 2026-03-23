Left Menu

Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz: War Disrupts Global Shipping

Two India-bound tankers passed through the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, impacting global shipping routes. The situation has significantly disrupted oil and gas exports. Efforts are underway to establish a safe maritime corridor to ensure the passage of stranded vessels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 23:14 IST
Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz: War Disrupts Global Shipping
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, two tankers destined for India successfully navigated the strategic waterway on Monday. The passage comes as U.S. President Donald Trump warned of possible attacks on Iran's power infrastructures unless Tehran eases its threats, which have brought nearly all Gulf exports to a grinding halt.

The tankers Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, loaded with liquefied petroleum gas, embarked from Kuwait and the UAE, sailing without incident. Hundreds of ships, however, remain stranded in a volatile Gulf region, curtailing essential imports and energy exports primarily to Asia and Europe.

While global oil supply faces a 20% decline, the industry grapples with uncertainty, heightened by Trump's aggressive stance and Iran's threats of retaliation. Diplomatic efforts to create a safe passage for vessels in the Gulf are ongoing, but with no set timeline, the shipping industry remains on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026