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Market Soars on Trump's Iran Claims

U.S. stock indexes surged after President Trump claimed productive talks with Iran, despite Tehran's denial. Markets recovered losses amidst hopes of de-escalation, with oil prices dropping and stocks rallying. Investors eye Fed decisions and upcoming economic reports. Airline and cruise stocks surged, reacting positively to falling oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 00:11 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 00:11 IST
Market Soars on Trump's Iran Claims
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The main U.S. indexes rallied more than 1% on Monday following President Donald Trump's announcement of delaying military action against Iranian power plants after 'productive conversations' with Tehran.

However, Iran's foreign ministry denied any discussions with the U.S., asserting unchanged conditions to end the conflict. Despite this, a source told Reuters that Israeli officials believed potential talks between the U.S. and Iran could occur this week. Trump's statement fueled a strong recovery in global stock indexes, while oil prices fell, indicating an increased risk appetite. Stocks previously faced declines earlier in the day due to threats of attacks on power networks in Israel and Iran.

As a result, significant optimism surged in equity markets, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up by 820.49 points or 1.80%, the S&P 500 gaining 98.83 points or 1.52%, and the Nasdaq Composite rising by 351.27 points or 1.62%, marking the biggest single-day percentage gains seen since February 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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