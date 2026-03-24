Global Energy Crisis: War-Induced Disruptions Spark Alarm

Global economies are reeling as U.S.-Israel tensions with Iran severely disrupt energy supplies, leading to rising oil prices and inflation fears. Energy executives and ministers at a Houston conference sounded the alarm, cautioning about the prolonged impact on global supply chains, despite U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright's efforts to downplay the crisis.

The conflict has resulted in one of history's largest energy supply disruptions, closing the crucial Strait of Hormuz and damaging Middle Eastern infrastructure. Brent crude oil prices stubbornly remained at $99 a barrel, despite selling pressures following talks with Iranian officials. Key executives from TotalEnergies, Vitol Americas, and ADNOC highlighted the pressing threat to economic stability worldwide.

Efforts to stabilize the market, including strategic petroleum reserves' releases, have not sufficed, stressing energy dependencies. Analysts predict worsened inflation in the wake of these disruptions, further burdening global economies. The energy sector's alarm underlines the need for strategic policy actions to mitigate the crisis's far-reaching effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)