Left Menu

Market Surges as Oil Prices Fall Amid U.S.-Iran Speculations

U.S. stock indexes rose over 1% on Monday as oil prices fell following President Trump's comments about potential talks with Iran, despite Iranian denials. This optimism pushed equities up, with notable gains in consumer sectors. Investors adjusted expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate decisions, contributing to the market rally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 02:18 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 02:18 IST
Market Surges as Oil Prices Fall Amid U.S.-Iran Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major U.S. stock indexes soared by more than 1% on Monday, fueled by a drop in oil prices after President Donald Trump announced a delay in military actions against Iran following what he claimed were 'productive' discussions, despite Iranian denials of such talks taking place.

Investor optimism surged, driving up stock prices even as market volatility remained centered around oil prices. All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 saw gains, particularly in economically sensitive areas like consumer discretionary, while defensive sectors like healthcare showed modest increases.

With shifts in expectations regarding Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes and a significant reduction in rate-cut bets, financial markets responded with a rally, underscored by strong performances in airlines, cruise lines, and the banking sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026