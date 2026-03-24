Market Surges as Oil Prices Fall Amid U.S.-Iran Speculations
U.S. stock indexes rose over 1% on Monday as oil prices fell following President Trump's comments about potential talks with Iran, despite Iranian denials. This optimism pushed equities up, with notable gains in consumer sectors. Investors adjusted expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate decisions, contributing to the market rally.
Major U.S. stock indexes soared by more than 1% on Monday, fueled by a drop in oil prices after President Donald Trump announced a delay in military actions against Iran following what he claimed were 'productive' discussions, despite Iranian denials of such talks taking place.
Investor optimism surged, driving up stock prices even as market volatility remained centered around oil prices. All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 saw gains, particularly in economically sensitive areas like consumer discretionary, while defensive sectors like healthcare showed modest increases.
With shifts in expectations regarding Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes and a significant reduction in rate-cut bets, financial markets responded with a rally, underscored by strong performances in airlines, cruise lines, and the banking sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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