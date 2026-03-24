Protestors Demand Clean Air at CERAWeek: A Stand Against Billionaire Influence

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets outside a Houston hotel on Monday, rallying against the influence of billionaires in the energy sector and demanding cleaner air. The protest coincided with CERAWeek, a major event that draws top executives from the global oil, gas, and power industries.

This year's conference, attended by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, became the focal point for demonstrators from 45 different organizations. Activists voiced their concerns over the health and environmental impacts of hyperindustrialization.

Army with placards and chants of 'shame, shame,' the protesters were encircled by Houston police as they made their presence known to attendees crossing the park separated by a fenced area. Chloe Torres, a member of the Texas Campaign for the Environment, highlighted the urgency of their cause, stating the consequences on public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)