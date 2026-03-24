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Markets Rally as Trump Temporarily Simmers Iran Tensions

Asian stocks surged as oil prices struggled and the dollar fluctuated after President Trump's decision to delay military actions against Iran. This move alleviated immediate fears of an energy crisis. However, market volatility remains due to ongoing Middle Eastern tensions and uncertainty around interest rate hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 06:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 06:15 IST
Markets Rally as Trump Temporarily Simmers Iran Tensions
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Asian stock markets experienced a boost, with oil prices and the dollar showing volatility on Tuesday. The changes came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump delaying a military response against Iran, easing fears of a significant energy supply disruption.

The announcement followed Trump's decision to add days to his ultimatum for Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz, citing productive discussions with unnamed Iranian figures, claims that Iran has since denied.

While markets saw gains, including a 1.3% rise in the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan and a 2% advance for Japan's Nikkei, the outlook remains uncertain. Ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts and potential interest rate adjustments still loom, adding caution to investor sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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