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Market Sways Amidst Middle East Tensions: Stocks Up, Oil Bounces, Dollar Falls

Asian stocks surged and oil prices rebounded after President Trump postponed actions against Iran, easing energy shock fears. This caused volatility in markets, with Asian shares increasing and U.S. bonds and the dollar falling. Oil prices showed a mixed response due to ongoing Middle East tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 07:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 07:45 IST
Market Sways Amidst Middle East Tensions: Stocks Up, Oil Bounces, Dollar Falls
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Asian stocks rallied and oil prices saw a recovery while the dollar showed instability on Tuesday. This shift followed a crucial decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to delay the bombing of Iran's power grid, a move aimed at easing fears of a significant energy shock.

The markets experienced a turbulent start to the week after Trump extended the ultimatum for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The President cited constructive dialogues with Iranian officials, though Tehran denied these discussions. Market strategists like Rajeev De Mello suggest this strategy avoids provoking drastic global oil price spikes.

Traders quickly adjusted to Monday's unexpected reversal. Crude futures declined sharply, shares rose, and the dollar along with bond yields fell, ripple effects continuing into Tuesday's Asian trading session. Japan's Nikkei recovered substantially, while the volatile oil market reflected ongoing Middle East conflicts, sparking uncertain price trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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