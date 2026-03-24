Market Volatility Persists Amid Iran-U.S. Tensions

Global markets are on edge as the United States and Iran remain locked in a tense standoff. Recent moves by U.S. President Donald Trump to postpone military action against Iran offer little stability for worried investors.

While there were slight gains in Asian markets, with significant increases in oil prices, uncertainty reigns due to ongoing geopolitical conflicts. Analysts indicate the energy shock may lead to higher interest rates and costs for oil importers.

U.S. Treasury yields recovered as rate hike prospects loomed, driven by inflationary pressures from energy markets. In contrast, European and American futures took a downturn, highlighting the fragile nature of the situation as global financial strategists monitor the Middle East closely.