Tensions Flare as Iran and U.S. Talks Collide with Missile Strikes
Iran launched missiles at Israel following U.S. President Trump's postponement of bombing Iran's power grid due to 'productive talks'. Conflicting reports on negotiations caused market turmoil, while Iran's parliament denied talks. Regional tensions remain high as diplomatic efforts continue amidst ongoing strikes.
Iran fired multiple missile waves towards Israel after an announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump halted threats to target Iran's power grid. This pause followed what Trump labeled as 'productive' discussions with Iranian officials.
The missile strikes led to air raid alarms and damage in parts of Israel, but no fatalities were reported. Meanwhile, Trump claimed progress towards resolving Middle East hostilities, though his statement faced skepticism from Iranian officials, who insisted no talks had occurred.
Markets reacted to the mixed signals, with oil prices fluctuating as international actors navigate heightened energy sector volatility. Diplomatic channels remain engaged, aiming to de-escalate tensions through multilateral efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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